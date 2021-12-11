Tennessee Department of Health: 3 dead after tornadoes hit several counties in Western, Middle Tennessee

By Joseph Wenzel

NAsHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed three weather-related deaths due to the storm.

Health officials said two deaths were reported in Lake County and one fatality in Obion County.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville has been activated at a Level 3 – State of Emergency. This activation allows state departments to support “local jurisdictions directly with storm response.”

The storm took down trees in Decatur, Gibson, Henderson, and Madison counties.

TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said the “severe storms, producing observed and radar-indicated tornadoes.”

