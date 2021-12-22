Alabama woman hands out toys in honor of late husband

By WALA Staff

THEODORE, Alabama (WALA) — A Theodore woman held a toy giveaway Tuesday to honor the memory of her late husband.

Nicole Hunter Thompson handed out toys at the McCaroll Car Wash on Bellingrath Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Thompson said she wanted to honor her late husband, Yaphet Turner, who was killed six months ago. She said her husband loved children and this was the best way to celebrate his memory.

“I feel like it was something I needed to do because I know how he felt about the kids, and I don’t know, just something I wanted to do for him,” she said.

