Hawaii football players, staff serving ten-day quarantine over Covid-19 exposure

By KITV4 WEB STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — KITV has confirmed that 20 University of Hawaii football players and staff are currently serving a ten-day quarantine for COVID-19.

Despite the exposure, the Rainbow Warriors are still scheduled to play Memphis on Friday in the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl.

It has also been announced that the two schools will have separate team functions instead of a joint luau and banquet leading up to the game.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.