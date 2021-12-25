Firefighters battle blaze in Roseboro area of Grandfather Mountain on Christmas

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

LINVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Firefighters and emergency personnel are monitoring a wildfire near Grandfather Mountain that was first reported on Christmas Eve.

The Linville Volunteer Fire Department reported a large woods fire on the Blue Ridge Parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the Roseboro area on Friday, Dec. 24.

On Saturday, Christmas Day, the fire department said fire crews had continued monitoring the fire overnight and that US Forest Service units had returned to the scene that morning.

The fire department added that equipment was on scene to “protect residents and their homes.”

“The fire has spread overnight, but as of this morning it was not immediately threatening any homes, which is our primary concern,” Linville Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook. “We are continuing to monitor the increasing winds and the fire’s condition.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.