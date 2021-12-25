Sex offender paroled early, accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old

By Karen Morfitt

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — Nearly 10 years have passed, but former 18th District Attorney George Brauchler distinctly remembers the case against Kenneth Dean Lee.

“This monster preyed upon the most vulnerable,” he said.

Brauchler was in office when prosecutors took Lee to trial for sexually assaulting multiple children. Lee would pose as an immigration doctor to make his way into his victims’ homes.

“I had never come across another person who was more conniving, more deliberate, more planned out in the way he did it; not just in the persona he took on but the people he preyed on,” Brauchler said.

A judge sentenced Lee to 23 years to life in prison.

CBS4 was there in 2014 when that decision was made and spoke with the family of one of the victims.

“I recall everything, from him showing up at the door and saying he was a doctor to my sister telling him to leave,” the woman who asked not to be identified told CBS4.

Brauchler says Lee admitted he would look through the phone book for Vietnamese names calling them first before showing up at their door.

“Our culture really doesn’t give way to being open and honest and trustworthy and language barriers cause him to get away with a lot of crimes,” the family member said.

This month Aurora police again arrested Kenneth Lee and he is again charged with sexually assaulting a child. This time a 7-year-old girl.

“The victims were told end of sentencing you will never have to worry about this guy ever again because he’s going to stay in prison that turned out to have been a lie,” Brauchler said.

And he isn’t the only one outraged, in a statement the current District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District, John Kellner says he wants to know, “How a convicted sex offender who was found to be a sexually violent predator by the judge was released so early and apparently without adequate monitoring.”

When making parole decisions the board is required to consider an offender’s likelihood to re-offend, given Lee’s lengthy criminal history and repeated offenses, Brauchler can’t fathom how Lee was granted parole at all.

“He was on felony probation when he committed this crime in 2010 so if you just looked on paper you would say this guy is the worst bet on the planet earth to put back in the community and by god the parole board did it,” Brauchler said.

Lee is currently being held in the Arapahoe County Jail on a $1 million bond.

CBS4 is waiting to hear back from the Department of Corrections about the parole board’s decision to grant parole.

