School of Comedy takes humor into NC classrooms

By Tammy Watford

Click here for updates on this story

PISGAH FOREST, North Carolina (WLOS) — A recent trip to Brevard Academy in Transylvania County was a barrel of laughs.

Welcome to the School of Comedy, where students are rehearsing with their comedy coach.

Tim Armen said this is a great time for the students to make mistakes and adjustments to their performances. He said he would like to see comedy clubs in schools across the nation. He believes there should be more humor in schools.

“From North Carolina to Hawaii, just creating comedy. A curriculum that teachers can use. They don’t have to have a background in entertainment,” Armen said. “So, it just brings more humor into the school through comedy.”

The school of comedy was started in the second semester of 2020 with six students. Today, there are 13 comics in the club.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.