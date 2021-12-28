Snowboarders, skiers take advantage of snowfall

By JAMES FELTON, BRIANNA OWCZARZAK

HOLLY, Michigan (WNEM) — Monday morning’s snow was welcome news for skiers and snowboarders across the state who were waiting for some fresh snow to hit the slopes.

“It is a great day today. Mother nature shined on us overnight and gave us a little bit of new natural snow,” said Mark Tibbitts, president and general manager of the Mt. Holly Ski Area. “It’s amazing how natural snow on the ground just brings people into the skiing mode.”

Tibbitts said more than 1,000 people came out to enjoy the fresh coat of snow on Monday.

“Feels fantastic. The snow is feeling really good. Having a lot of fun. My first time out here this year,” said Matthew Grawburg, customer.

Grawburg made the drive north from Warren.

“It’s a lot of fun to be on the snow and just to get a good feel of the outdoors in the middle of winter. It’s fantastic,” Grawburg said.

The same goes for Kelsey Livingston.

“It’s the first day where there’s like snow from the nature itself. So I’m having a blast,” Livingston said.

Livingston said she arrived early to hit the slopes. She said Mt. Holly is the place to be when the snow flies.

“It’s going to be a blast. You’ll fall a few times. It’s really a great time,” she said.

As for Tibbitts, he is optimistic winter weather events that provide inches of snow at a time will be more common soon. In the meantime, he said there are plenty of reasons for snow enthusiasts to stop by.

“Winter has been a little on and off. But we’ve still got plenty of snow out here and plenty of trails for you to skin in,” Tibbitts said.

During the season, Mt. Holly is open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week as long as it’s cold enough and there is snow.

