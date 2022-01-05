Over 30 Catalytic Converter Thefts Within Month On West Side Prompt Community Alert

By Web staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Chicago police are warning of more than a dozen catalytic converter thefts on the West Side.

There have been 32 incidents since December 7.

Most of them are happening overnight in the 4th District near Oak Park and Garfield Park.

Three to four people work to raise the vehicle and then cut the converter.

Mitsubishi Outlanders were most targeted vehicle.

