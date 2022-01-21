Plan to allow bear hunting in 3 WNC sanctuaries met with resistance

By Samiar Nefzi

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission held a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss a proposal that would allow bear hunting at three Western North Carolina sanctuaries.

The commission attributed an increase in bear-human interactions and rapid growth of the bear population for the proposal. According to data presented by the commission, there are about 7,000 to 8,000 bears across the state.

The proposal would allow permitted bear hunting this year in Panthertown, Standing Indian and Pisgah.

“The proposal may also assist in addressing local human-bear conflicts by locally managing bear densities, removing problem bears and reversing human-conditioned behavior being observed in local bears,” state Wildlife Resources Commission black bear biologist Colleen Olfenbuttel said previously.

Data shows the bear population has surpassed the goal of maintaining a population of 4,400 to 4,900.

“Regulating hunting has been successful in reducing the bear population in the mountains from 15%,” Olfenbuttel said Thursday. “(It is) now down to 5-6%, but it has remained at a robust growth rate for the last couple of years.”

There has been strong opposition from the founder of Help Asheville Bears.

“Why call it a sanctuary,” said Jody Williams, of Help Asheville Bears. “It is not a sanctuary if you’re going to allow them to be hunted and killed.”

The commission defines bear sanctuaries as a place protected for breeding purposes and “to produce a dispersing surplus of bears that could be harvested without detriment to the population.”

During the virtual town hall, most commenters were against the proposal.

“These areas were designated to give bears a chance to be bears without being hunted,” Adam Sugalski said. “I am completely against opening these up.”

But Edward Rogers said he is in favor of the proposal.

“As somebody that hunts the area regularly during deer season, you notice when you see more bears than deer it might be time for a change,” Rogers said.

Comments from the meeting will be placed into a presentation for commissioners on Feb. 24.

