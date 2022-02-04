Former UC linebacker pushes stuck mail truck out of icy mix

By Lawson Gutzwiller

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — Many vehicles throughout Greater Cincinnati have had a challenging time navigating through Thursday’s icy mix.

When a mailman got his mail truck stuck in the slush in Liberty Township, a former linebacker came to his rescue, and the entire incident was captured on a doorbell camera.

Former University of Cincinnati linebacker Willis Edwards spotted the stuck mail truck outside his home just before 3 p.m. and immediately sprung into action. Edwards used his football skills and energy to push the mail truck down the road until it was able to gain traction and drive away.

There have been dozens of vehicle crashes and stuck cars throughout Greater Cincinnati caused by the icy mix. Officials are reminding the public to not leave their homes for unnecessary trips and to use caution while on the roadways.

