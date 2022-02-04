Security guard charged after grandmother killed in shooting, Chicago police say

By Diane Pathieu

CHICAGO (WLS) — A man has been charged after a grandmother was killed by a stray bullet in a shootout in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said there was a verbal altercation between Victor Brown, 34, a security guard at a liquor store in the 200-block of East 35th Street and another man.

The altercation turned violent and the security guard pulled out a gun to return fire after being shot in the leg.

Witnesses said the security guard kept shooting and it’s believed one of his bullets hit 55-year-old Bobbye Johnson, who was at a Chase Bank nearly a quarter of a mile away Johnson was killed.

“It was real reckless,” said witness Stevie McDuffey. “It was real reckless how he laid down that gun and reloaded his gun and kept on shooting. At who and what I don’t know.”

Brown was hospitalized for his injuries. Friday morning, police announced that Brown has been charged with murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Johnson’s niece said the charges bring them some relief, but nothing will bring back the loving mother and grandmother.

“If you met her you would just love her. Because her smile just radiated. She was just one of those people that when you met her, you could not not like her,” said Scott Onque, St. Luke MB Church of Chicago.

Even as he now ministers Johnson’s family through their lost, Onque remembers her for her voice. Because of COVID she had been unable to sing in her beloved church choir for nearly two years, where her favorite songs were well known.

“One of the song is ‘I want to thank you,’ and she would deliver that song so well. She just loved the Lord, and the Lord would shine through her,” Onque said. “I’m trying to help the family through this. This is going to be a very difficult time, so they’re making arrangements today.”

As arrangements are made to celebrate her life.

