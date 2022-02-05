Inmate escapes hospital by climbing through ceiling

By Joyce Lupiani

BIBB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from Atrium Health Navicent around 4 p.m. Feb. 4.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Ha’Keem Romaire Barrett was at the Atrium Hospital for a medical issue. Barrett became sick while in his hospital room. While using the restroom, Barrett climbed through the ceiling and made his way to an adjacent hallway. Barrett fled from the hospital and was last seen running towards High Street.

Barrett is around 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white “long john” shirt, white boxers and white socks. He also has dreadlocks.

Barrett was in jail for armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Anyone with information in reference to the location of Barrett is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

