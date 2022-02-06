Family of missing man offering $20,000 reward

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE COUNTY, Alabma (WALA) — The family of a missing man is doubling down on the reward for any information that leads to his discovery.

Russell “Marcus” Chestang was last seen at The Barn in Prichard off U.S. Highway 45 in the early morning hours of May 28, 2021.

His family is now offer $20,000 in reward money.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.