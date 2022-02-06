Homestead Shooting Leaves 14-Year-Old In Extremely Critical Condition

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HOMESTEAD, Florida (WFOR) — The Homestead Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting involving a juvenile.

According to Homestead PD, a 14-year-old is in extremely critical condition after being shot.

This happened in the 800 block of SW 320 Street just after 11:20 p.m.

No other details have been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.