Parents Protest Outside Tufts Children’s Hospital Over Decision To Convert Facility

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Dozens of people stood outside Tufts Children’s Hospital on Saturday to protest the decision to convert the facility into an intensive care unit for adults. Tufts Medical plans to close the 41-bed children’s hospital by July 1.

Many of the demonstrators argue the change will have drastic consequences for children with complex medical issues.

“This hospital is a lifeline for hundreds of patients,” said parent Amanda Crowley.

Tufts said the decision is based on an increased demand for adult ICU beds.

“Tia was bought to Tufts at five days old, she had four major surgeries,” said parent Sandra Adamchuk. She is fighting to keep the hospital open alongside her 14-year-old daughter Tia.

“Without this place, I simply wouldn’t be alive. It means a lot really because they care so much, nothing can compare,” said patient Tia Adamchuk.

“My one message for the town of Boston is to fight for Tufts Medical Hospital because we need it,” said Sandra.

During the rally, one staff member held a sign to the window reading “save Tufts Children.”

In the crowd, families showed up with their children, like Mike Burns whose son was treated for leukemic. “It’s like we’re losing our home, like it’s being taken away from us. We don’t know where we’re going, they don’t know where they’re going. It’s all terrifying,” said Burns.

“It’s so crucial to have the team that are involved in a really complex illness in one place with access to a hospital. We don’t know what we’re going to do without this wonderful place,” said Crowley.

In response, Tufts Medical Center released a statement that said in part: “Our intent is to ensure that children will be able to continue to see their same doctor/care team in the same clinic with their current insurance. We remain committed to supporting our communities and families with the same high quality, compassionate care they have come to expect and deserve.”

With Tuft’s Children’s Hospital closing, Boston Children’s Hospital will soon become the city’s only dedicated pediatric inpatient facility.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.