St. Paul Woman Killed When Own Vehicle Rolls Over Her

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a woman is dead after her own vehicle rolled over her Friday night.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Euclid Street just before 8 p.m. A caller had reported a woman trapped under a vehicle.

First responders attempted to aid the woman, but she was pronounced dead.

Police said it appears she was standing behind her vehicle when it rolled backward and hit her.

A neighbor notified the woman’s husband their vehicle was in the street, and the husband found his wife underneath it. The husband and neighbor tried to get her out from under the vehicle.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher was among those who responded to the scene. He captured the aftermath on a Facebook livestream.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.