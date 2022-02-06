WANTED: Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa Accused Of Deadly Shooting At Aurora Church

By Danielle Chavira

Click here for updates on this story

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — Aurora police issued an arrest warrant for Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa, 31, for the murder of one woman and shootings of two men at a church on Friday night. Police rushed to the Igelsia Faro De Luz after 911 callers said a man opened fire inside the church.

Police say a group of about 20 people were inside. When they arrived, they found a woman had been killed and two other men were hurt. The men were taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how they are doing two days after the shooting.

Javier Orduña was inside the church when the shooting happened.

“They are recovering. Some have had surgeries the others are just recovering but they are going to fight this,” Orduña told CBS4’s Michael Abeyta.

All he would say of the woman killed was that she was a dear member of their church community and a pious woman.

“What I can say for sure is the person closed their eyes in church and opened them in heaven,” Orduña said.

Investigators say the suspect knew the victims, specifically they say the suspect was in a relationship with the woman who died. They classify this as a domestic violence-related incident.

Detectives say they have since interviewed witnesses and collected evidence thus resulting in an arrest warrant for Montoya Villa. He faces charges including first degree murder.

Those who know where he is or more about the shooting are asked to call Crimestoppers. A $2,000 is available for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.