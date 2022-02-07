Attempted traffic stop ends in deadly officer-involved shooting in Salem

By KPTV Staff

SALEM, Oregon (KPTV) — A person attempting to escape a traffic stop in Salem was shot by police before dying from their injuries Monday, the Salem Police Department confirmed.

According to the Salem P.D., the attempted traffic stop took place shortly after 12:30 early Monday in northeast Salem. The driver refused to stop, eventually driving to Northgate Park in the 3200 block of Northgate Ave NE before stopping in a field.

The Salem P.D. said when officers attempted to contact the driver, a confrontation occurred and shots were fired, resulting in the injury of the driver and a dog inside the vehicle.

Following the shooting, the driver was taken to a Salem hospital where they later died.

Officers reportedly provided first aid to the injured dog, but no update of the dog’s condition was given.

Four Salem P.D. officers have been placed on administrative leave as per department protocol and policy.

Oregon State Police is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

