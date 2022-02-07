David Weingarten arrested, accused of killing son and child’s mother

By Jennifer McRae

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KCNC) — A man remains in custody, accused of killing his own infant son and the child’s mother. David Weingarten is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

The child, Georgie, and mother, Lizet Salinas Mijanos, were both shot to death. The little boy wasn’t even one year old.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Heather Glen Drive just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 1. The neighborhood is north of Cimarron Hills in Colorado Springs. Police were originally called to the home for a “medical emergency.”

According to court documents, Weingarten, 29, told first responders, “I just shot my wife and son. I’ve been feeling not good lately and something just came over me. I don’t know what happened. I’ve been hearing things, and I don’t know what’s going on.”

The couple also had a 2-year-old daughter who now is in the care of Mijanos’ sister.

The family had previously filed police reports and said they were concerned.

“You know, the mildest things in your head might pop up but there might be something going wrong with somebody that you know of. Reach out as much as you can,” said Lizbeth Salinas.

Salinas said all her sister ever wanted was to be a good mother. The family hopes they can get justice.

