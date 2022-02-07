Skip to Content
Fire bomb reportedly thrown into law office in Atlanta

By IYANI HUGHES

    ATLANTA (WGCL) — Investigators are working to learn why a fire bomb was thrown into a law office Sunday night.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., fire crews dispatched to Arrington Phillips Law Office on Fairborn Road SW after a caller reported a fire bomb was thrown into the building.

The working fire was contained and extinguished with no extension.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

