New stamp of Queen Elizabeth II released to mark Platinum Jubilee

TORONTO (CTV Network) — In celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, Canada Post has released a new stamp featuring the long-reigning monarch.

The new issue marks 70 years since the Queen’s accession to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952. Queen Elizabeth II is the only British and Canadian sovereign to reign for seven decades.

“Our iconic national stamp program has a long-standing tradition of commemorating The Queen’s reign and her connection to Canada,” said Canada Post president Doug Ettinger in a press release. “We are proud to continue that tradition by celebrating this historic 70-year anniversary with a new stamp, and the first of our stamps to feature the Royal Mail’s classic ‘Machin’ profile.”

The stamp is Canada’s first to feature the classic profile of the Queen first used by the Royal Mail in 1967. The profile is based on a portrait sculpted by Arnold Machin. The Platinum Jubilee stamp also includes a Canadian emblem created by the Canadian Heraldic Authority. The stamp will be available at post offices starting Monday.

Created by Montreal-based graphic design company Paprika and printed by Colour Innovations, the Platinum Jubilee issue will include a booklet of 10 self-adhesive stamps, as well as other collectible items such as corner block stamps.

Queen Elizabeth II had been featured on Canadian stamps long before she became Queen, according to Canada Post. The first issue was released in 1935 when Princess Elizabeth was just nine years old. The stamp was part of a series commemorating the Silver Jubilee of her grandfather, King George V.

Since then, the Queen has appeared on more than 70 Canadian stamps throughout the years marking Royal Family visits to Canada, historical events and other notable anniversaries such as the Queen’s Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

The release of a commemorative stamp is one of several ways in which Canadians are celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year. The government of Canada officially launched its Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, with events scheduled throughout the year to honour her reign and a number of Canadian achievements over the last 70 years.

The Royal Canadian Mint and the Royal Mint are also collaborating on a special two-coin set to mark the occasion. Each institution has produced a one-ounce fine silver coin featuring a unique design.

Additionally, in the spring, banners in jubilee colours will be displayed along Confederation Boulevard in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau, as well as other locations across the country. To mark the anniversary of the Queen’s coronation on June 2, federal buildings will be illuminated across Canada as well.

