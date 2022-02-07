Steelers’ T.J. Watt surprises UPMC children’s cancer patient with 2 Super Bowl tickets

By KDKA Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cancer patient at UPMC Children’s Hospital is going to the Super Bowl, thanks to T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Corey Fischer learned he got two tickets to Sunday’s game during a surprise virtual call with Watt.

“I’m very jealous of you because you’re about to do something I’m not able to do this year. We weren’t able to get the job done, we weren’t able to go to the Super Bowl, but you are, my friend. You’re going to the Super Bowl, man,” Watt told Fischer.

Fischer is battling ewing sarcoma and has been going through a tough time lately during the first phases of chemotherapy, clinical director of oncology Dr. Louis Rapkin said.

Fischer said he’s very excited about going to LA this weekend to watch the Rams and Bengals face off.

“I wish the Steelers were in the Super Bowl, but I’m excited to go. I don’t think there’s many opportunities that someone gets to go to the Super Bowl,” Fischer said.

He said he appreciated Watt reaching out to him, calling him a “nice guy.”

