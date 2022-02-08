3 Bear Cubs Rescued In New Hampshire After Mother Ran Away

By Web staff

CONCORD, New Hampshire (KPIX) — A homeowner in New Hampshire stumbled upon something unexpected on Monday.

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division, one homeowner was removing a large brush pile from their property, and by accident, they destroyed a bear den.

After this happened, the mother of the three cubs ran off. With the cubs left behind, NH Fish and Game CO Shawn MacFadzen picked up the cubs and brought them to the Kilham Bear Center.

Glad to see the little ones are ok!

