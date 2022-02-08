‘Thought it was a movie’: Port St. Lucie man says after car stolen, it was hit by train and thrown into home

By Angela Rozier

JENSEN BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — If you walk along the railroad tracks near the area of N.E. Church Street and Indian River Drive in Jensen Beach, you may find pieces of a black Honda Fit.

The vehicle, which belongs to Joe William Ceballos, was stolen early Saturday morning, struck by a train and ended up resting on the side of a house.

“I thought it was a movie,” Ceballos said.

Ceballos said he moved to Florida from Georgia to start a cleaning service business called Casey’s Cleaning, and that car was a work vehicle.

He said when he got a call from his business partner and the homeowner letting him know the car had been stolen, he couldn’t believe it.

“They are saying someone stole the car, and I said, ‘That’s impossible because it’s at the business,'” Ceballos said. “Then when she sends me the picture of the car flipped at the owner’s house, I’m like, ‘Oh my God!'”

He also couldn’t believe how it happened.

“He says he took the car,” Ceballos said. “In good faith to find his car.”

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Bradford Weitzel of Port St. Lucie told detectives he couldn’t find his car after leaving a bar, so he stole one in an effort to locate his own.

The car somehow suddenly stopped on the train tracks and David Deoliveira, who was at home in bed at the time, heard the commotion and went outside to help.

“How does a guy get from the crossing to the actual tracks?” Deoliveira said. “I went over there to try to help the guy to see if he needed help, but unfortunately, I can’t really help do much.”

Soon after, a train started heading their way and they left the car. No one was injured.

Officials report that Weitzel continued on to a nearby fruit stand, where he vandalized the business. They say he also attempted to steal a forklift.

Weitzel eventually flagged down authorities to inform them he was in search of his car.

Deputies arrested and charged Weitzel with grand theft and criminal mischief. Additional charges are expected.

Ceballos said the Honda was a total loss, and the supplies inside the car are gone, but he still plans to move forward with his cleaning business.

