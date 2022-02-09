Alderman admits on camera to calling neighbor a racial slur

By Jeremy Finley

PORTLAND, Tennessee (WSMV) — Police body camera footage shows an elected alderman in the Sumner County town of Portland admitting to calling his minority neighbor the “n-word” following an ongoing dispute over dogs in the neighborhood.

Alderman Thomas Dillard can be heard in the recording, obtained by News4 Investigates, admitting to making the racist slur.

“I called him the n-word. I ain’t going to lie,” Dillard said in the video.

Dillard mentions in the video that he knows the police body cameras are rolling.

“It might not be good to say with these cameras, but I’m ready to get this over with man,” Dillard said.

Dillard commented to police following a dispute over dogs belonging to Kelly Campos, his next-door neighbor.

Portland’s city attorney said the city could not release the full video and the incident report because it is part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

After the incident, Campos was charged with a misdemeanor, accused of letting her dogs run loose.

A source gave a clip of the video to News4 Investigates. In addition, news 4 obtained a copy of the citation issued to Campos, which only explains why she was cited.

But Campos told News4 Investigates that she later called police to say Dillard had threatened to kill her dogs.

Campos said she, who is bi-racial, and her husband, who is Hispanic, were arguing with Dillard when he called them both the n-word.

“He was like, y’all (n-word). Call us the n-word twice,” Campos said. “I was like, did he really just say that?”

Campos had no idea that Dillard admitted to it on camera until News4 Investigates showed her the video.

“It still makes me a little upset,” Campos said. “He shouldn’t be an official person if he’s going to be start calling people the n-word.”

News4 Investigates repeatedly called and texted Dillard, who confirmed we had his correct phone number and tweeted, “I appreciate your interest in this story. Portland is a wonderful place to live, and at this time, I’m going to direct all further questions about this matter to my attorney.”

News4 Investigates called Dillard’s attorney but did not hear back by our deadline.

Given that Dillard’s term lasts until 2024. The latest Census numbers show that more than 400 people in Portland identify as African American. News4 Investigates also repeatedly called Portland Mayor Mike Callis, who did not return our calls for comment.

“I don’t even like other people saying that word. Even the people of my skin color, I don’t like that word at all,” Campos said.

News4 Investigates filed a public records request for the full video and incident report. Once we obtain it, we will provide a follow-up report.

