Cardi B says there’s ‘something wrong’ with Atlanta’s water

By MARIYA MURROW, JASMINA ALSTON

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Cardi B took to social media to share her frustrations over the water quality in Atlanta.

The rapper, who has 123 million followers on Instagram alone, suggested that her skin became concerningly dry after she spent some time in the A.

“I believe there is something wrong with the water in Atlanta” she stated at the start of her video on Instagram Live. The video no longer exists on her page, but was reposted by DJ Akademiks.

“When I was in Atlanta, my face just started getting so dry and irritated and I kept putting moisturizer and Vaseline and I left Atlanta a week ago and my face is still so dry,” she shared.

The “Money” artist ended her video asking for suggestions on what type of moisturizer she should wear because she feels like she tried everything in the book.

According to the City of Atlanta, the Atlanta water system was established nearly 150 years ago. As of 2019, it serves an estimated 1.2 million customers, treating almost 100 million gallons of water per day. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told CBS46’s Jasmina Alston there’s nothing wrong with the city’s water. “First, we love Cardi B,” Mayor Dickens said. “Who can’t deny how funny she is and talented.” Mayor Dickens continued to say that the rapper’s opinion matters, but Atlanta’s water is tested. “It’s a great source of water because it’s so fresh and clean,” he said. “And it’s also being tested 50,000 times each year.”

