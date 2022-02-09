Husband and wife rushed to hospital after fire tears through home

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PEABODY, Masschusetts (WBZ) — A husband and wife were rushed to the hospital after a fire tore through their home in Peabody early Wednesday morning.

Heavy flames were shooting from the house on Ellsworth Road when firefighters arrived just before 3 a.m.

“The whole left side was on fire. There was smoke pouring out the back,” neighbor Matt Jalbert told reporters.

A man was found outside the home with severe burns. He was pulled out by a neighbor and police who arrived before firefighters. He was airlifted to a hospital in Boston. His wife was taken to Salem Hospital. There’s no word yet on their conditions.

Three people who live upstairs, an adult and two children, were able to escape safely before the fire went through the roof.

“We have no idea how it started,” Deputy Fire Chief Jay Dowling told reporters.

An elementary school down the street started classes two hours late Wednesday morning because of traffic and ice in the neighborhood.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.