Helicopter Crashes In Bel Air, No Injuries Reported

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A helicopter has crashed in Bel Air, according to the Harford County’s Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred in the 2000 block of Calvary Road on Wednesday, deputies said on Twitter. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

WJZ Chopper 13’s Capt. Cindy Thrift noted that the damaged helicopter is typically used for powerline patrol and they are often seen flying at a low level.

Thrift noted that the tail of the helicopter had been “chopped off”—possibly because it had come into contact with the ground abruptly.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.