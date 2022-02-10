Missing girl found safe

By Betsy Webster

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KCTV) — A missing 4-year-old girl who was the subject of the endangered person advisory in Independence has been found safe.

Police shared her photo and their concern at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. At approximately 8 p.m. they reported that they had found her safe.

They indicated they found her with a man at a QuikTrip at 40 Highway and Sterling. She was unharmed. The man she was with was taken into custody, though police noted that until they sorted out details, they were not certain if a crime had been committed.

They initially reported that the girl was last seen at a family member’s home in the 900 block of South Logan Tuesday night, where someone took her with permission at about 10 p.m. but didn’t return her as expected. How that person was related to the girl is unclear.

A news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol later indicated the girl was allowed to leave the home with a man to go to a QuikTrip at 23rd and Noland. The release indicated the man then called the mother saying they had a flat tire. The release did not specify any more about the conversation after that, saying just that the man and girl did not return home.

A police spokesman did not know if there was a specific time when they were expected to return home but said the girl’s family contacted police late Wednesday afternoon. He did not have any information about how police located the girl.

“I know there’s been conflicting stories with some of the stuff and just trying to get through some of that has been a challenge. But thankfully, they were able to figure out where they may be and get her back safely,” said Independence Public Information Officer Matt McLaughlin.

