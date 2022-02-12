Courthouse unveils new calming center for children appearing in court

By John Oakes

MANSFIELD, Louisiana (KTBS) — The Desoto Parish Courthouse unveiled an innovative calming center for children that must be involved in the court system. In cases where children are the victim, they are often a key witness. Judge Amy McCartney says, in order to keep children safe, the system trying to help them is often the one that must separate them from their parents.

“…while we feel that we are bettering their situation, and we are, that removal has also caused trauma. And, they revisit that trauma every time they come to court, because every time we’re in court we’re talking about the reasons that caused removal.”

Lucinda Miles with Volunteers for Youth Justice says other courts have seen positive results from similar projects. The Caddo Parish Courthouse has a calming center as well.

“We have watched a child that’s come in anxious and nervous, perhaps about why they’re in court. And you can just, you know, ask them, they’re experience, did they love it? Are they happy? What do you feel? And you can see their little eyes light up and they leave with a smile.”

Judge McCartney says the room also gives judges a chance to hear from the child in a less stressful environment.

“If the court needs to talk with them I actually go in the room there, in their environment, play with them on the floor a few minutes, and then ask whatever questions I may need to ask of them.”

The room features interactive projections and games, as well as interesting fun features that are difficult to describe.

