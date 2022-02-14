‘Cupid is Stupid’ lets participants smash cars as an alternate Valentine’s Day celebration

By WLOS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Love hurts — but one local brewery provided a relief for Valentine’s Day stress in an unconventional way.

Hi-Wire Brewing’s third annual “Cupid is Stupid” car smashing took place Saturday, Feb. 13 in Biltmore Village.

Participants got the chance to smash up a car with sledgehammers, crowbars and even a cinderblock — all while enjoying some live music and beer.

Organizers told News 13 why this event attracts so many during this time of year.

“You know, everybody does the classic cheesy stuff for Valentine’s Day, and we were trying to think of the opposite, so, we started this about three years ago,” said Christine Ferguson, director of retail operations at Hi-Wire. “We sell tickets for $5 for five hits, and the profits go to the Pink Boots Society.”

Pink Boots Society is a group dedicated to assisting, inspiring and encouraging women in the beer industry to advance their careers through education

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.