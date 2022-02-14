Minivan fills with snow after sunroof left open on 63-degree day; ‘This could only happen in New England’

By WBZ Staff

SCITUATE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — With record high temperatures in New England to start the weekend, Saturday presented the perfect opportunity to enjoy the warm air and take a drive with the windows down. . . as long as you remembered to close them back up before several inches of snow fell on Sunday.

Steve Maguire of Scituate unfortunately forgot to do the second part. He took the family for a ride in his wife’s minivan to enjoy the nice weather after more than a week of COVID quarantining.

“Saturday was so beautiful I’m like, ‘I’ve got to get some of the kids out of the house,” he tells WBZ-TV. “It was 63 degrees here.”

But when he walked out to the vehicle on Monday morning, he was in for a rude surprise. The interior was buried “in like 9 inches of snow.”

“This could only happen in New England,” he said. “I’m grateful it wasn’t rain, and it was super easy to clean up because it was so light and fluffy.”

Steve admits he should’ve known better – paying close attention to the weather is his job.

“I’m a high school teacher and one of the electives I teach is meteorology,” he said. “So if anyone knows the weather, I should know the weather.”

Luckily it was easy to clear, and cranking up the heat helped dry things out. He said he looks forward to sharing the story with his students.

“It couldn’t be more ironic, as a meteorology teacher,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Steve has experienced a minivan incident. Ten years ago the door to their last minivan was left open. He shut it later, not realizing a squirrel had snuck inside to investigate some snacks that the kids left behind.

“The squirrel ate most of the interior,” he said. “So I’m 0 for 2 when it comes to minivans.”

