Ambulance Comes To The Rescue After Car Carrying Mom-To-Be In Labor Crashes On Way To Colorado Hospital In Snowy Conditions

By Alan Gionet

LAFAYETTE, Colorado (KCNC) — Paige Mott and fiancé Eric Gonzales Jr. were safely at the hospital after a rough journey in Wednesday evening’s snowstorm. She was in labor and ready to give birth to Eric III.

“She’s almost there, she’s contracting quite a bit. She’s just resting right now. She’s not feeling too good,” said Eric from inside Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette Wednesday night.

Getting there was another story. Their ride to the hospital was a bad one in the storm as the drove on the Northwest Parkway with Paige in the back in labor.

“Going like about like roughly 25 miles an hour, 30, not too high, I just felt my back end spin and I tried to catch it and there was car next to me and I was, ‘Oh no.’ So when I tried to turn to the right tried to avoid an accident and then the car just spun out crazy and I rammed into a sign.”

Paige was in the back seat as he drove.

“I literally took off my seat belt, got out of the car, ran straight to the back door, opened it, checked to make sure she was OK, I checked her, checked the baby,” said Eric.

She said she was OK, but not pleased.

“She was kinda’ mad a little bit, upset a little bit,” laughed Eric.

The SUV was well off the highway into the snowy shoulder. Police and fire arrived soon after and they brought in an ambulance to take Paige to SCL Health Good Samaritan Medical Center. Police helped Eric get things from the SUV, then gave him a ride.

“Drove me here, as soon as I got here they brought me upstairs, they told me that she’s being taken care of.”

The panicky moments were over. He said she was getting good care at the hospital.

Eric and Paige are planning to get married in June, just before Eric leaves to join the Army in July at Fort Benning in Georgia. They also have other children in the family.

They have a name already picked out for the baby boy: Eric Gonzales III. It sounds regal. And why, not? He’s already famous.

“It’s going to be a big story, like a crazy one,” Eric said about sharing the story with their children. “When they’re grown just telling them how the trip to the hospital was… I’m never going to forget this day at all.”

