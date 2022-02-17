Car Ricochets Into Gas Pump After Crash In Arden Arcade

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

ARDEN ARCADE, California (KOVR) — California Highway Patrol says a driver running a red light led to a crash in Arden Arcade early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near Fulton and El Camino avenues. Officers say two cars crashed into each other after one driver ran a red light.

One of the cars ended up ricocheting into a gas station pump.

No serious injuries were reported, but both vehicles had to be towed away from the scene.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.