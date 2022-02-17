‘I Was With Him When He Took It’: Mom Says Teen Is Mistakenly Caught Up In RMV Licensing Scandal

By Beth Germano

CANTON, Massachusettes (WBZ) — It’s a letter Betsy Braconi says her 19-year-old son received last Friday by priority mail, telling him the Registry of Motor Vehicles has reviewed his driving record and he needs to take a road skills test.

“All he can do is reschedule the test and if he doesn’t take the test by the weekend his license is suspended,” said Braconi.

The RMV claims 2,100 people received improper licenses at the Brockton office because they never took a road test, and after a two-year investigation four employees have been fired.

Betsy Braconi says her son isn’t one of those drivers.

“It’s insane because I was with him when he took it,” Braconi said. “I paid with American Express for the road test, I didn’t give anybody any money if that’s what they’re suggesting. I don’t know what they’re saying because they’re not telling anyone any details.”

For two days she’s been calling a designated number for scheduling only to be put on hold. When she finally reached someone at the RMV she said it sounded like reading from a script. “I asked why does he need to take a road test again and she said she can’t tell me that,” Braconi said.

The RMV said it first noticed suspicious activity at the Brockton office dating back to 2018 and contacted law enforcement. Betsy Braconi contacted WBZ-TV for information and only learned Wednesday she’s been caught up in the investigation.

“I learned it from a press release at 6 a.m. this morning,” she said.

Now her son has to fly home from college in the Midwest. While she understands mistakes can be made, she doesn’t want a cloud hanging over her son.

“It’s the hush, hush part of this and the instant moment it has to be done,” Braconi said. “My son has had his license for two years and all of a sudden he has to take a road test in five days.”

Braconi’s son did eventually get an appointment to take the test Friday but because of WBZ-TV’s investigation the RMV did contact Betsy Braconi and it’s now looking into her case.

