Two universities across the Carolinas receive bomb threats

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Two universities across the Carolinas were evacuated on Wednesday after receiving bomb threats.

A press release from Fayetteville State University in North Carolina says the school received an “unverified bomb threat” on Wednesday, leading to campus operations being suspended. University employees and commuter students were asked to leave campus while residential students were asked to shelter in place.

Fayetteville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Fayetteville City/Cumberland County Emergency Management, as well as the FBI, SBI and NC Highway Patrol are working with FSU Police Department in this investigation. Anyone with information regarding a threat to the university is urged to call campus police 910-672-1775 or call 1-800-CALL FBI or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov. Information may also be shared via the FSU website.

Fayetteville State University is a historically Black public regional university and while there has been no word from authorities as to whether the threat was linked to ones made to other historically Black colleges and universities across the U.S. recently, the chancellor weighed in on the situation.

“I am deeply disturbed by the recent reports of senseless bomb threats directed at HBCUs across our nation and particularly at Fayetteville State University on today,” Chancellor Darrell T. Allison said in a press release. “Considering this threat, we acted quickly to ensure the health and safety of our university community. This university remains committed to our mission and vision of educating bright leaders all while making safety our first priority.”

In South Carolina, WACH FOX News reports Claflin University, a private historically Black university in Orangeburg, received a bomb threat on Wednesday as well.

Residential students were asked to return to their residences halls and shelter in place. Officials told commuter students via their text alert system to evacuate academic and administrative buildings.

