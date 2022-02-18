Former marathon president indicted for defrauding charity that backed race

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment Thursday charging the former president of the Portland Marathon for defrauding the charitable organization that had backed the event since the early 1980s.

Lester V. Smith Jr., 80, of Tomball, Texas, has been charged with wire fraud and tax evasion.

According to court documents, for nearly 35 years, Smith served as the president and event director of Portland Marathon Inc. (PMI), the charitable organization that used to be responsible for planning and operating the race.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said in these roles Smith managed the organization’s day-to-day operations and finances and had authority to approve expenses paid from PMI’s business bank account.

Beginning in January 2012 and continuing until at least April 2018, Smith is alleged to have made or directed others to make unauthorized transfers of funds from PMI’s bank account to his own personal checking account, paid various personal credit cards with PMI funds, and wrote unauthorized checks from PMI payable to himself.

On one occasion, Smith used a PMI check to purchase a $60,000 Infiniti sport utility vehicle. Smith also used stolen funds to pay for home remodeling projects, shopping sprees at department stores, home décor, furniture, and other luxury goods and services.

Smith is alleged to have stolen more than $1 million from PMI.

He will make his first appearance in federal court on March 10, 2022.

