NC ABC stores suspend availability of Russian products

By Jordan Honeycutt

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WLOS) — In accordance with Executive Order 251, the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Commission has suspended the availability of spirituous liquor products in North Carolina which are produced by Russian entities.

Russian-produced special-order products are also no longer available.

The commission will continue to review the full list of approved products in North Carolina to determine whether additional suspensions should be applied.

These suspensions will remain in effect until further notice and the commission will continue to adhere to all state and federal regulations.

