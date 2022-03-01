Werner ‘Ohana mourns the loss of another family member by alleged drunk driver

By Eddie Dowd

HONOLULU (KITV) — Police are investigating Saturday night’s deadly crash on O’ahu’s west side that claimed the life of two people, including a 7-year-old girl.

Nanikului resident Ed Werner knows the human cost that comes from Drunk driving. His uncle was killed by a drunk driver in 1954. In 2016, his son, Kaulana Werner was walking in front of the family home and was also killed by a drunk driver. Ed said he held his injured son as he passed away.

On Saturday night, he got a call he hoped he would never get again — a drunk driver had claimed the lives of two more people in his ‘Ohana: his niece and her young daughter.

Werner says the family wants to see speed bumps put in place on Halekalawa Avenue to get drivers to slow down.

In 2018, the Werner family was able to get Kaulana’s law passed. The law extends prison terms for offenders convicted of first-degree negligent homicide, when the offender fails to render aid to the injured at the scene of an accident.

Now he also wants tougher DUI laws. He says no action taken will only result in more heart ache.

