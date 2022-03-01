Who creates the witty MoDOT message boards along the highway?

By Web staff

MISSOURI (KMOV) — Have you noticed the witty electronic message boards along Missouri highways and interstates?

News 4 asked MoDOT who is behind the humor and they said it is not just the communication staff. The entire team pitches in with creativity.

The message boards are mainly used for informing drivers of crashes, alternate routes and traffic. However, when they’re not used for those purposes, MoDOT doesn’t want to leave them blank — they highlight safety messages in a catchy way.

And Missouri is not the only one. IDOT and other states are taking notice.

“I’m not going to say we were first in the country but we might have been. Some people thought let’s try this and see the reaction,” MoDOT Chief Engineer and Deputy Director Ed Hassinger. “Our communication staff started it grew into more of our staff would recommend this or this would be a good idea.”

