Authorities find hundreds of animals, some dead, inside Diamond Bar home in apparent hoarding case

By ABC7.com staff

Click here for updates on this story

DIAMOND BAR, California (KABC) — Hundreds of animals – both dead and alive – were found inside a Diamond Bar home Tuesday, according to authorities.

Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Flintlock Drive for a help call and discovered an elderly woman was apparently hoarding hundreds of animals, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Inland Valley Humane Society and SPCA were at the scene Wednesday afternoon rescuing as many of the animals as possible and clearing out the home.

IVHS says its officers responded Tuesday morning after it was alerted of the situation by a concerned neighbor.

When officers entered the home they were “immediately overwhelmed” by the conditions and odor, according to IVHS.

“IVHS staff was able to successfully remove over 80 animals including dogs and cats. Multiple deceased cats were also discovered in the home,” a statement from the nonprofit said. “All animals were taken back to IVHS for assessment and treatment by our veterinary team and will continue to remain in our care for the duration of the case.”

City officials also arrived at the scene Tuesday.

The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for an undisclosed reason.

It’s unknown if she was arrested or if she will face charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.