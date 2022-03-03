Investigators discover GPS tracking device and pipe bombs while investigating suspected double murder-suicide

By Emily Rittman

Click here for updates on this story

LENEXA, Kansas (KPTV) — Court records show investigators found pipe bombs and a GPS tracking device while investigating a suspected double murder-suicide in Lenexa.

According to a search warrant filed during the investigation, Lenexa police were called to a home near Laurelwood Street and Renner Blvd around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. They found three people with gunshot wounds inside a bedroom.

Police searched the Belton home of the suspected gunman Dustin J. Johnson Tuesday. Investigators believe Johnson shot and killed John Williamson and Sara Beck before taking his own life. He was wearing a tactical vest at the time of the shooting. Johnson had a rifle that was assembled from various parts and did not have a serial number.

Police say when crime lab analysists searched the vehicle Johnson drove to the scene, they found a GPS tracking device and multiple pipe bombs that were built as an improvised delayed grenade. The devices were packed with lead fishing weights and black powder.

Court records show investigators seized black powder, ammunition, books on bomb building and other materials to make explosives from Johnson’s duplex in Belton near east 170th Street and Bel-Ray Blvd. The list of items seized included magnesium strips, citric acid, sulfur, rocket motors, a fuse, a one pound exploding target and two homemade suppressers.

On Tuesday, neighbors told KCTV5 News police asked them to leave their homes while they executed a search warrant at Johnson’s duplex.

“You have to leave. We will take you anywhere you want to go but it’s just not safe for you to be here,” neighbor Paula Malm said about her conversation with police.

The Kansas City Missouri Bomb and Arson Squad assisted Lenexa police Tuesday to ensure Johnson’s duplex was safe to enter to search for evidence. “Any evidence that would give us an idea as to what led to the shooting in Lenexa,” Lenexa Police Department Public Information Officer Danny Chavez said. “We believe that he was in a romantic relationship previously with the female victim.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.