‘Still very confused and upset’: Father of Omaha armed robbery spree suspect speaks out

By Katherine Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — In a spree of armed robberies in Omaha dating back to Feb. 24, 25-year-old Quincy Louis Jr. faces the most charges of four suspects, including attempted assault of an officer.

His dad, Quincy Louis Sr., said he’s heartbroken to know his son is back in jail.

“[I am] still very confused and upset, because I tried,” said Louis Sr. “A lot of people tried. We keep trying. We pray.”

Louis Sr. said after spending time in a few group homes around the Omaha metro, his son started to walk down the wrong path. Louis Jr. has been in and out of jail for several misdemeanors and served time in prison for two felonies.

“Quincy has always been defiant at all points in his life, defiant in wanting to do things his way,” said Louis Sr. “I think he’s old enough. He’s a grown man to understand the consequences for his actions. I always told him, ‘when you get grown, you got grown people problems.'”

Louis Sr. sends this message to his son, who waits in the Douglas County Jail for his first court appearance:

“You know I’ve always been there,” said Louis Sr. “And, when you got your attitude corrected and you’re ready to speak like a young man, and you’re ready to make some changes in your life, you know where I am.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with behavioral issues you can contact YouTurn, StandUp, the Empowerment Network or the Urban League of Nebraska.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.