Man Tried To Kidnap Baby At Tufts Medical Center

By Cheryl Fiandaca

BOSTON (WBZ) — A man allegedly attempted to kidnap a baby from Tufts Medical Center in Boston, according to I-Team sources.

It happened Sunday night. The man pushed through security officers and got into a secure wing of the hospital where an infant was being treated.

Sources say that man approached the baby in attempt to take the child. Family and officers tackled the man who was later taken into custody by public safety officers.

In a statement, Tufts Medical Center said:

“When a staff member opened the door to offer assistance, the individual pushed past the staff member, entered the space and approached a room where a child was having a study done. A family member of the child assisted staff in escorting the individual from the area while Public Safety was called. Public Safety officers arrived minutes later, located the individual and took him into custody.”

Sources say in the past the man attempted something similar. Just last month he was allegedly found with a 6-inch knife at the Ashmont MBTA Station, and weeks ago, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Those charges stem from a stabbing involving a landlord tenant dispute.

