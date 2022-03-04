Man who sneaked into Des Moines NICU to bottle feed baby sentenced

By Web Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The man who walked into a Des Moines NICU without being related to any of the infants there is officially convicted.

Adam Wedig bottle-fed one of the babies and changed its diaper. He was found guilty on trespassing charges Thursday.

The judge sentenced him to $736 in fines, charges and costs, according to court documents. He’s also facing another misdemeanor charge.

Wedig has also agreed to a no-contact order with the baby’s family, but the legal troubles for Wedig don’t stop there.

The baby’s family is suing both him and MercyOne Hospital over the incident.

