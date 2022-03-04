‘Negative impact for all:’ Results of NC learning loss study show impacts of pandemic

By Andrew James

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Results of a statewide study released this week show the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on learning loss in North Carolina Schools.

The study conducted by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration looked at the difference in how students were expected to perform and how they actually performed. While national studies have been completed about learning loss during the pandemic, this is the first to look specifically at North Carolina students.

“We use side-by-side bar charts for 2018 and 2021 to show the difference between business as usual and the impact of the pandemic,” Dr. Michael Maher said.

The study results were presented to the North Carolina Board of Education this week, showing widespread impacts from COVID-19 on all students.

“There was a negative impact for all students, for all grades, for almost every subject, with the exception of English 2,” Maher said.

He told board members those negative impacts are especially true for math in grades 5-9 and in 8th grade science. While students continued to progress during the pandemic, he said it was at a slower pace than expected.

“This is not on the backs of teachers, principals, superintendents. There is nothing any of them could have done in the height of this pandemic to change these results,” Maher said.

The study also looked at learning loss impacts on different subgroups of the student population.

“Despite those early predictions that male students were more negatively impacted, because having to be self-directed in their learning, our statewide data did not support that,” Dr. Jeni Corn said.

According to the study, students of all races were negatively impacted by the pandemic, but pre-existing disparities also increased.

The study also looked at other factors, including access to broadband internet, amount of in-person instruction and economically disadvantaged students.

