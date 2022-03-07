Children discover human remains in Cheatham Co. Sunday

By Mary Alice Royse

PLEASANT VIEW, Tennessee (WSMV) — Children discovered the remains of an adult male in Cheatham County on Sunday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

The unidentified children found the body of a man was found in a cave in a wooded area near Jere Court in Pleasant View, TBI said.

TBI officials added that they are assisting the Pleasant View Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities will conduct an autopsy on the remains “to determine the identity of this individual.”

