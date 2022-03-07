Driver Charged With Killing Mail Carrier In Greene County

By Jennifer Borrasso

Click here for updates on this story

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A woman is facing charges for allegedly hitting a mail carrier in Greene County with her car last year, killing him.

Chad Varner, 49, was hit and killed on Andrews Road in Morris Township last October after he left his vehicle to deliver a package.

“This accident took a heavy toll. Mr. Varner wasn’t just our mailman, Mr. Varner was our friend and Mr. Varner was valued and he will be missed. His absence changed the chemistry of our community,” said Greene County Regional Police Chief William DeForte.

Police said Tina Phillips was driving over 70 mph when her car careened off the road and through a row of hedges before hitting Varner. A witness who saw the crash ran to a store to call 911 since there was no reception at the scene then came back to render aid.

According to court paperwork, Phillips has epilepsy. Citing emergency room records after the crash, police said she told doctors she has a breakthrough seizure about once a year. However, while at a medical exam to retain her driver’s license a week later, the criminal complaint said Phillips denied having a seizure while driving.

“There was a disparity in the way she had taken her medication or what she was supposed to be taking daily in order to prevent either a diabetic episode or an epileptic episode,” DeForte said.

Phillips’ passenger said she didn’t lose consciousness before the crash but became unresponsive, the criminal complaint said.

“What our officers discovered through the investigation was that there was a spike in her sugar levels we believe had caused that medical event that caused the accident that took the life of Mr. Varner,” said DeForte.

Phillips is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and tampering. She is expected to turn herself in on Tuesday morning, DeForte said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.