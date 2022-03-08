Area drug traffickers receive federal prison sentences exceeding 75 years

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The leader of a drug trafficking conspiracy received a hefty prison sentence Wednesday in U.S. District in Shreveport.

Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. sentenced Demetrius DeAngelo Hall, 37, of Bossier City, to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison. When he gets out, Hall will be on supervised release for 10 years.

Hall led a drug trafficking ring that sold large quantities of methamphetamine in the Caddo and Bossier area. Intercepted phone calls and text messages between the group eventually led to their arrests in 2019.

Hall pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Six of his co-defendants have already been sentenced to prison terms.

They are:

Steve Mireles, 41, of Dallas, Texas, sentenced to 8 years, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. John R. Wilson, 50, of Shreveport, sentenced to 10 years, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Larry Nichols, 48, of Shreveport, Louisiana, sentenced to 6 years, 5 months, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Aaron McKinney, 40, of Shreveport, sentenced to 10 years, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Bland Mouncil, 57, of Dallas, Texas, sentenced to 10 years, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Nolan Washington, 35, of Bossier City, sentenced to 10 years, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The two remaining defendants, Michael C. Francis and David Williams, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and are scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.

This case was investigated by the DEA, ATF, Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood Police Department and Louisiana State Police. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tennille Gilreath and Allison Duncan.

In an unrelated case, another Shreveport man also pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to a drug charge.

Frank Gilford Joshua IV, 34, was sentenced to 5 years in prison for three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. He and eight other co-defendants were indicted in September 2020.

They, too, sold the meth in the Shreveport and Bossier city area.

The case was investigated by the DEA and prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

