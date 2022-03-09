Man on the run, found hiding under a house

By Lacey Beasley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A convicted killer accused of gunning down a woman in Birmingham last month was found hiding in Mobile, literally.

Alton Portlock is accused of killing Felicia Ford three weeks ago in a Birmingham housing community.

After doing some digging, FOX 10 uncovered court documents that show he was convicted of murder in Mobile County in 2003 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

He was booked intro metro jail Sunday after marshals and MPD tracked him to a home on vine street, which is off MLK. He was found hiding under a house.

He’s facing drug charges here, but in Birmingham, he’s facing a capital murder charge in connection to Ford’s death. Police said she was shot multiple times.

Portlock is still locked up in Metro, and it’s unclear when he’ll be taken to Birmingham.

